Montague enjoyed a great performance from senior guard Tate Stine Tuesday night, scoring a 48-40 win over North Muskegon in West Michigan Conference action.
Stine led the team in scoring with 16 points and also recorded eight rebounds, five assists and five steals.
The Wildcats (10-5, 6-5 WMC) trailed 16-9 after a quarter, but played strong defense the rest of the way and held off the Norsemen.
"We were much more aggressive in the second half, and did a better job of finishing this game," Montague coach David Osborne said. "I am glad we came out of the locker room at half time with a much-improved effort."
Isaiah Atchison had 13 points and nine rebounds in the win. Owen Raeth had four steals.