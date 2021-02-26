HART — It's been a long time since Montague has played three West Michigan Conference games in three nights; if it's ever happened at all, it predates Wildcat coach David Osborne. And while it wasn't easy Friday night, Montague made the big plays it needed to make down the stretch to defeat a scrappy Hart team, 52-46.
It was a special one for Osborne, too, as the win marked 200 for him as Wildcat coach.
"It's no secret that Montague's a football school, so to be able to accomplish that in the amount of time I've been there, and to have the assistant coaches and the support...I'm fortunate to be in that situation, and I really appreciate it," Osborne said.
As for the on-court action, the game came down to some clutch plays late. With Hart down just a point , 47-46, and the Wildcats struggling at the free throw line, Drew Collins made a big defensive play, stealing a Hart pass and racing to the basket for a layup. The 'Cats (6-1, 6-1 WMC) then made another defensive stop and made 3-of-4 free throws late to salt the game away.
The game was three-point heavy early, with the two teams combining for nine first-half treys. The Wildcats, "trying to save their legs", Osborne said, by playing a zone defense early, had to come out of the zone because the Pirates were shooting so effectively.
Hart grabbed a lead at one point in the second quarter, but an 8-0 run, led by triples from Collins and Colton Blankstrom, put the 'Cats ahead for good, although it was never easy.
"Hart offers us a lot of mismatches," Osborne said. "They're a solid basketball team. I was just proud of how we finished."
The Wildcats continue to get consistent production from a handful of top players. Collins led the team with 14 points, with Lance Grattafiori adding 11 points and Isaiah Atchison 10. Blankstrom stuffed the stat sheet with eight points, 12 rebounds, four steals and four assists.
"We had several sophomores up last year who now have some experience, and of course, Drew Collins, who had another nice night, he was up as a sophomore (in 2018-19)," Osborne said. "We're fortunate to have pretty balanced scoring and some really smart kids that can execute in tough situations."
After playing and winning three straight days, the Montague players had a well-earned day off Saturday before preparation began for another WMC challenge against Ravenna.
"They're a good basketball team," Osborne said of the Bulldogs, who won the WMC last season. "They're aggressive and they have some kids who can shoot, so we have to keep getting better each time we step on the court."
MONTAGUE (52) Buchberger 2 0-0 5, Grattafiori 3 3-4 11, Nichols 1 1-4 4, Collins 4 4-8 14, Atchison 3 4-5 10, Blankstrom 2 2-2 8. Totals 15 14-23 52.
HART (46) Hernandez 1 1-2 4, Hovey 4 1-3 11, Kimes 5 2-2 15, Rayo 4 0-1 10, Charron 3 0-0 6. Totals 17 4-8 46.
Montague....12 10 14 16 — 52
Hart.............11 9 12 14 — 46
Three-point goals — Montague 8 (Buchberger, Grattafiori 2, Nichols, Collins 2, Blankstrom 2), Hart 8 (Hernandez, Hovey 2, Kimes 3, Rayo 2). Total fouls — Montague 14, Hart 16. JV score — Montague 41, Hart 39.