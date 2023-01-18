Montague took off early and earned a lopsided win over Manistee Tuesday in West Michigan Conference Lakes action, 67-35.
The Wildcats (5-5, 3-2 WMC Lakes) wasted no time taking control of the game, leading 36-14 at halftime. Their defense was solid throughout the game, allowing only one three-point field goal and recording 15 steals.
"We made some improvements from last week to this week," Montague coach David Osborne said. "This was a good conference win on the road.”
Braeden Johnston paced Montague with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Owen Raeth had 13 points and Isaiah Atchison chipped in nine, with eight boards.