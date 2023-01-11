MONTAGUE — Montague's last shot at a rally was cast aside as time ran out Tuesday night, and the Wildcats lost a 56-53 decision to Kent City.

Montague (4-4) made several runs in an attempt to steal the win, but each one was denied. The visiting Eagles came up with an offensive rebound after missing two free throws with eight seconds to go and Montague down by only a point. They then hit the next two attempts, and the Wildcats turned the ball over in an attempt to get a final shot off.

The culprit, Montague coach David Osborne said, was a slow start to the game. Kent City jumped ahead 8-5 with a 5-0 first-quarter run and never trailed again.

"I didn't feel like we came out ready to play," Osborne said. "I think we were flat. I have to do a better job of getting these guys ready to go from the first bell. They seemed a little flat. Credit to Kent City. They did a good job taking advantage of that."

Montague pushed back on the Eagles throughout the game, but every time it seemed to be about to make a move, Kent City maintained a lead. The Eagles' edge was somewhere between three and six for a huge chunk of the game.

The 'Cats got as close as a point with less than four minutes left and stole the ball with a chance to go ahead, but quickly turned it back over. Kent City's Kyler Larson then drilled a three-pointer while being fouled. Plays like that seemed to bedevil Montague all night.

"Most of our turnovers were self-inflicted turnovers," Osborne said. "We steal the ball at halfcourt, we're on a fast break and we just throw it right back to them. There's a couple times we drove inside, (did a) jump stop and went to pivot, and we turned and just threw it right to one of their men. These are our own mistakes that teams are taking advantage of."

Fouls were also an issue for Montague. Owen Raeth fouled out with a few minutes still to play after scoring 10 first-half points and 11 in the game, and he was soon followed by Hunter Osborne and Paul Olson, who had to foul to extend the game late. Kent City had 34 free throw attempts to 10 for Montague.

Still, despite all of that, the 'Cats still managed to give themselves a chance thanks to consecutive banked-in three-pointers by Owen Petersen and Braeden Johnston in the final minute, which cut the Kent City lead to 54-53. However, that golden opportunity went away when the Eagles snagged the offensive rebound of a missed free throw with eight seconds on the clock.

Osborne was pleased with the frenetic full-court press his team put on late to give itself a chance, but said that kind of energy needs to be present to start a game too.

"If we play that energetic in the first quarter, maybe the outcome's different, but we came out flat," Osborne said. "We're going to have to try to figure out some way to be more intense at the start of the game."

Johnston had 13 points to lead the 'Cats and grabbed 11 rebounds. Petersen had 11 points and Atchison had 12 boards.