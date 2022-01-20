MUSKEGON — Montague ended Whitehall's season-long unbeaten run Wednesday afternoon, knocking off the Viking boys bowlers in an exciting 16-14 matchup at Sherman Lanes. The Whitehall girls dominated their half of the rivalry showdown with a 26-4 win.
The two boys teams split their Baker matches for four team points each, though Whitehall got the extra two points for total pinfall in the two matches. In the singles matches, both teams had standout performances, and in 10 matches, only 27 pins separated the two teams, with the Wildcats outrolling Whitehall 1,372-1,345.
The Vikings actually had the two highest individual scores in the boys singles matches, as Charlie Glamzi rolled a 182 and Sebastian Workman had a 167; Glamzi also bowled a 160 in his other game. However, Montague answered with strong depth. Chris Williams and Ian Degen each rolled a 165 in their singles matches; Degen also bowled a 156 and Williams had a 145. Kaden Miller posted scores of 157 and 146.
Whitehall's girls, though, were dominant, surrendering only a split of one of the two Baker matches and one point each in the singles rounds.
Karli VanDuinen rolled the high game of the day for the Vikings, a 197, and Vanessa Hiragami posted a 196. Felicity Dingman bowled a 177 as well. VanDuinen also rolled a 165 and Hiragami had a 150.
For the Montague girls, Isabelle McKeown had the two highest games, bowling a 144 and a 133.