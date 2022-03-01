Playing on the familiar Northway Lanes in Muskegon, Montague narrowly missed sending its boys team to state at last week's Division 3 regionals, placing fourth in the team competition Thursday.
The Wildcats rolled a total score of 3,387 in six Baker games and three team games, 136 pins behind third-place Comstock Park, which earned the final state qualification spot.
In the individual boys' regionals Friday, Kaden Miller was Montague's top scorer, placing 13th with a six-game total of 1,074. He finished 17 pins behind the final state qualifier. He had high games of 218 and 215 during the tournament.
In the girls' regionals, the Wildcats finished 16th in the team competition Thursday with a total score of 2,192. Kylie Sheffer narrowly missed qualifying for state, coming in 12th in Friday's individual regionals with a six-game score of 945. Her high game was a 177.