Montague continued its successful boys bowling season Monday with a dominant 28-2 win over Ravenna. The Wildcat girls dropped a 23-7 decision.
The Montague boys sit in a first-place tie in their division behind several key all-conference hopefuls, coach Josh Chamberlain said.
After sweeping the 10 points from the Baker games, Montague continued to dominate in singles play. Kaden Miller led the 'Cats with the two high games of the day, a 192 and a 178. Chris Williams added a 174 and a 172, and Ian Degen rolled a 166.
The Wildcat girls scored six of their seven points in Baker play. Kylie Sheffer had the lone individual win for Montague, bowling a 166.