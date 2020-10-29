MUSKEGON — Montague won the boys' race at Tuesday's Muskegon Catholic Mini Invitational, which consisted of four schools — Oakridge and Ravenna joined the Wildcats and the host Crusaders.
Montague beat Catholic 35-51 in the boys' race. The Wildcat girls finished in fourth place.
The Wildcat boys had four runners in the top 10, including their top three runners placing third through fifth. Conner Raeth finished third in a time of 19:02.9, closely followed by Kaden Hainer in fourth (19:03.6) and Cale Coppess in fifth (19:05.7). Clay Johnson placed eighth in a time of 19:39.7. Closing out the scoring and setting a new personal best time was Aidan Perreault, who placed 15th (20:27.0).
In the girls' race, Elizabeth Woller set a personal best and led the Wildcats with a seventh-place finish (23:13.8), followed by Isabelle Auch in eighth place (23:14.4). Alaina McCormick placed 14th (24:46.1), Lily Seaver finished 22nd (25:53.7), and Emma Snyder set a new personal best to take 23rd (25:54.3).