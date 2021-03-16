MONTAGUE — Montague had to go extra time Tuesday night, but it was able to come up with a 58-57 win over Oakridge in overtime.
Wildcats' freshman Isaiah Atchison sent the game into OT by scoring with only nine seconds to go, and the Montague defense was able to prevent a buzzer-beating winner in overtime, preserving the win.
"I am pleased with our energy, effort and execution tonight," Montague coach David Osborne said. "Oakridge played tough all game and we battled for four quarters."
Atchison led the 'Cats (10-4, 9-4 West Michigan Conference) with 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds as well. Drew Collins added 16 points, and Tugg Nichols had 11 points and eight assists.