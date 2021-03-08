MONTAGUE — Despite not scoring a point in the final quarter, Montague was able to hold on to edge North Muskegon Saturday afternoon, 31-29. The Wildcats improved to 7-3, 7-3 in the West Michigan Conference.
"I am happy we were able to pull out that win after a long three--game week, but we have to figure out how to take care of the ball a lot better down the stretch in our last two weeks of the regular season," Montague coach David Osborne said.
The Wildcats held what appeared to be a comfortable 31-20 lead after the third quarter, but turnovers kept the Norsemen in it. Montague's offense was efficient, shooting over 40 percent from the field, but it had 20 giveaways and made only 2-of-7 free throws.
Drew Collins led Montague with nine points and nine rebounds. Braeden Johnston and Tugg Nichols added six points each.