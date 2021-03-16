SHELBY — Montague held off a furious Shelby comeback Monday night to earn a 62-56 West Michigan Conference win.
The Wildcats (9-4, 8-4 WMC) were efficient on offense throughout the game, shooting 53 percent from the field, but especially in the first half. They hit seven of their first 11 three-point attempts and built a 37-18 halftime lead.
Shelby stormed back in the second half, outscoring Montague 38-25 after the break, but the Wildcats were able to hold on.
"I was happy with our effort and energy in the first half, but we didn't react well to Shelby picking up the intensity in the second half," Wildcats' coach David Osborne said. "We need to be able to finish games stronger than that."
Drew Collins and Lance Grattafiori each had 15 points for the Wildcats, as Grattafiori shot 4-of-6 from long range. Tugg Nichols added nine points. Isaiah Atchison had three blocked shots.
MONTAGUE (56) Johnston 2 1-2 6, Buchberger 1 0-0 3, Grattafiori 4 3-4 15, Nichols 3 2-3 9, Collins 6 2-3 15, Atchison 3 0-2 6, Blankstrom 3 0-0 7, McDonald 0 1-2 1. Totals 22 9-16 62.
SHELBY (62) C. Claeys 1 1-2 3, Fraass 0 1-2 1, Hayes 7 3-4 19, Oberlin 1 0-0 2, Garcia 2 1-2 5, L. Claeys 8 1-2 18, Lee 3 2-4 8. Totals 22 9-16 56.
Montague....17 20 10 15 — 62
Shelby......... 9 9 19 19 — 56
Three-point goals — Montague 9 (Johnston, Buchberger, Grattafiori 4, Nichols, Collins, Blankstrom), Shelby 3 (Hayes 2, L. Claeys). Total fouls — Montague 15, Shelby 18. Fouled out — C. Claeys. JV score — Montague 67, Shelby 26.