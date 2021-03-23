MONTAGUE — All season, Montague has missed Tate Stine, the point guard whom the Wildcats had planned to run their offense through before he was injured the day of Montague's season opener. However, even in his absence, Montague showed Tuesday night, in dramatic fashion, that the other guys playing his position are pretty good too.
After freshman Owen Raeth helped Montague get to overtime with some hard-nosed defensive play and clutch second-half shooting, Wildcat junior Tugg Nichols buried a game-winning three-pointer with three seconds left in Tuesday's pre-district game against Oakridge, delivering Montague a 66-63 overtime win.
The two point guards combined for 28 points in the game, 15 by Nichols, their season-long development coming to fruition at the best possible time.
"Tugg Nichols has been, in my opinion, our most improved player this year," Montague coach David Osborne said. "When Tate went down, Tugg was devastated. They're buddies. I talked to Tugg early on and told him, you've got to step up. This is for Tate, not just for your team. He's done a fantastic job.
"Owen Raeth has been getting better and better. He's a freshman and all these situations are new to him. You saw what he can do a little bit, and we've been seeing in practice, he's been getting better and better. I was just telling his dad before the game that he's had the two best practices he's had all year the last couple of practices."
Nichols was so confident - and so determined to redeem himself after a turnover earlier in overtime that he felt was his fault - that he told Osborne, "I've got this, Coach," when the Wildcats drew up the final play.
It was actually intended to go to Drew Collins, who led the team with 18 points in the game. But when Isaiah Atchison had to move away from the basket to catch the inbounds pass from Nichols, that freed up the junior for the winner.
Nichols and Raeth were the spark for Montague down the stretch. The Wildcats trailed by double digits for a good portion of the second and third quarters before things started to turn in the third, and Raeth's aggressive defense was a big part of it as Montague got within six points by the end of the quarter. He then added a pair of treys in the fourth to push Montague into the lead.
Oakridge battled back, tying the game with a three of its own to force the OT and grabbing a lead late in the extra period. Nichols delivered a clutch three-point play to pull the 'Cats within a point at 62-61 in the final minute, and after the Eagles split two free throws, Collins followed with a driving layup to tie the score.
The Wildcats' youth only showed one time in the late stages of the game, and it was when Braeden Johnston intentionally fouled an Eagle on the ensuing inbounds pass, believing his team was still trailing. Luckily, Oakridge missed both charity shots and set up Montague for the win.
"Those are learning opportunities," Osborne said. "Right away, (Braeden) knew, because I was saying don't foul, and it's a situation he's never been in, and he has to learn quick. That's alright. His teammates bailed him out, he learned from it, and I don't think that'll ever happen again."
The Wildcats have played more than their share of close games this season, three against Oakridge. Montague won all three meetings between the teams, two of which went to overtime, by a combined six points. Osborne said the repeated opportunities in close games has accelerated the team's development.
Oakridge raced out to a big early lead with hot shooting and high energy that Montague was struggling to match early on. After Osborne and his staff challenged several Wildcats, including the seniors who were playing their final game at home, to pick up the energy at the break, things got better late.
"We just didn't give up," Nichols said. "We told our bench guys to pick up the energy and told the guys on the floor to pick up the energy. And we heard the crowd start picking it up for us, and we just kept working."
"We felt like we had a little bit of effort, not much execution and I thought our (energy) was poor," Osborne added regarding the first half. "We wanted (the seniors) to go out knowing they gave as much energy and effort and executed as well as they could."
They certainly did that, and Montague gets another game because of it, against a Whitehall team that went 11-for-11 in West Michigan Conference games. Osborne likes that his team will have "nothing to lose" when it takes the court Thursday.
"No one expects us to win that game," Osborne said. "Whitehall's a really good basketball team. They have size, speed, they can shoot and they can do all the little things. What I do know, no matter what happens, they'll get our best effort, we'll get their best effort, and the results will be what the results are."
OAKRIDGE (63) Martin 4 1-5 9, DeLora 0 1-5 1, Danicek 2 0-0 5, Weaver 8 1-3 21, Jozsa 4 2-2 10, Miller 5 2-2 17. Totals 23 7-17 63.
MONTAGUE (66) Raeth 5 1-2 13, Johnston 2 0-0 5, Grattafiori 1 0-0 2, Nichols 6 2-2 15, Collins 9 0-1 18, Atchison 3 0-0 6, Blankstrom 1 0-0 3, Brassfield 2 0-0 4. Totals 29 3-5 66.
Oakridge.....17 16 11 11 8 — 63
Montague.... 8 13 17 17 11 — 66
Three-point goals — Oakridge 10 (Danicek, Weaver 4, Miller 5), Montague 5 (Raeth 2, Johnston, Nichols, Blankstrom). Total fouls — Oakridge 11, Montague 15. Fouled out — Johnston.