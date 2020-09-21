LUDINGTON — Montague finished in a solid second place in the boys' race Saturday at the Ludington Invitational, finishing behind only the state's #2-ranked team, Hart.
The Wildcats' girls finished fourth in their race. The invite was split into three sessions to accommodate MHSAA restrictions.
Kaden Hainer and Owen Fairchild placed in the top 10 for the Wildcats; they were two of the three runners that weren't wearing Hart colors to finish in the top 10. Hainer took fourth place in a time of 17:56.7, and Fairchild was sixth in a time of 18:14.5.
Cale Coppess ended up just outside the top 10, coming in 11th place with a time of 18:55.5. Conner Raeth took 17th (20:00.8), and Clay Johnson closed out Wildcat scoring with a 27th-place finish (21:10.4).
In the girls' race, Isabelle Auch topped Montague finishers in fifth place and was the first non-Hart runner to finish. Erica Peets finished in 16th with a time of 23:18.4, and Sheldin Beishuizen was 20th in a time of 23:48.7. Other scorers were Lily Seaver (27th, 25:01.4) and Delaney Schultz (29th, 25:10.4).