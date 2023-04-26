Montague's boys track team easily earned wins Tuesday in the Oakridge tri meet, defeating the host Eagles 90-39 and Manistee 86-51. The Wildcat girls settled for a split, defeating Oakridge 71-51 but losing 102-35 to Manistee.
The Wildcat boys boasted several stars in their sweep, led by double winners Isaiah Atchison and DaCarri Williams. Atchison swept the sprints, with times of 11.61 seconds in the 100-meter dash and 23.49 in the 200. Williams added wins in the 400 (55.29) and the long jump (18-11.5).
The duo also were major factors in Montague's relay success; the team won all four races. Williams and Atchison joined Paul Olson and Mason Darke to win the 800 (1:34.5), and Atchison helped the 400 team of Silas Jancek, Olson and Darke win as well (45.93). Williams won the 1,600 alongside Gabe Lohman, Clay Johnson and Darke (3:48.3). The 'Cats also won the 3,200 relay with the team of Johnson, Alix Draves, Noah Raeth and Owen Fairchild (8:58.9).
Montague had several other individual winners. Darke took first in the 300 hurdles (44.40), and Ryan Neubauer won the 110 hurdles (17.77). Jancek earned a shot put win (47-5), Kendal Degen won the pole vault (11-0) and Rodney Brassfield won the high jump (6-0).
The Wildcat girls earned two overall first-place finishes at the tri, including a personal best from Emma Pendell, who won the pole vault with a mark of 8-6. Amanda Cederquist took first in the 100 hurdles and earned a time of 18.26 seconds.