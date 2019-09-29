WHITEHALL — While Hart continued to dominate the West Michigan Conference at Tuesday’s second jamboree of the season in Whitehall, Montague and the Vikings continued to be the next teams in line.

Montague’s boys team and Whitehall’s girls finished second at the Whitehall jamboree, both behind Hart. Montague’s girls and Whitehall’s boys each took third place.

The Wildcats’ Adam Wolffis had the top individual finish locally in the jamboree, placing third in the boys’ race. His time was 17:28.98. Addison Bluhm earned Whitehall’s top finish, in fourth, with a time of 17:46.6. Bluhm’s race was especially impressive as, according to a Whitehall schools update, he ran most of the course with just one shoe.

Also in the top 10 for local runners were Riley Buys of Whitehall in sixth (17:59.4), and Clay Jancek of Montague in 10th (18:33.8). The Wildcats got scoring runs from Owen Fairchild (12th, 18:35.4), Cale Coppess (16th, 18:42.7) and Michael McKeown (17th, 18:44.5). Whitehall scorers included Parker Holt (21st, 19:27.6), Tyler Dickinson (27th, 19:45.9) and Carter McIlroy (31st, 19:57.1).

In the girls’ race, Ryann Jibson had the best local finish, coming in fourth place for Whitehall (20:16.8). The Vikings also placed Ariana Treat and Isabelle Uganski in the top 10, Treat in ninth (21:14.5) and Uganski in 10th (21:21.9). Montague’s Dreea Atchison also was in the top 10, coming in eighth place (21:13.8).

Also scoring for Whitehall were Hayli Fagan (14th, 22:11.4) and Olivia Tjapkes (28th, 23:56.0). Montague got scoring runs from Isabelle Auch (15th, 22:15.2), Katie Roll (16th, 22:45.6), Erica Peets (24th, 23:40.1) and Ashlyn Henderson (27th, 23:51.8).

Rockets run

at Cougar Falcon

GRAND RAPIDS — Reeths-Puffer ran at last Saturday’s Cougar Falcon Invitational at Calvin College. The top individual finisher for R-P was sophomore Klay Grant, who finished in sixth place in the Eagle division boys’ race, posting a time of 16:35.6.

The Rockets had only three individual finishers in the boys’ race, so they couldn’t post a team score. Also crossing the line were Caden Tufts, in 90th place (19:42.1), and Andrew Whitsell, in 93rd (20:09.1).

The R-P girls finished in seventh in the Eagle division, edging Mount Pleasant by four points. Ari Antor led the Rockets by coming in 19th place. Her time was 20:55.9. Rebekah Sweany placed 33rd in a time of 21:43.4. Other scorers were Grace Lockhart (46th, 22:33.9), Madison Hilliker (74th, 25:11.9) and Mallory Sieplinga (81st, 27:18.7). Freshmen Eva Shinaberry and Kennedy Hynde placed second and third, respectively, in the freshman race.