Montague had one of its best team runs of the season Tuesday at the Muskegon Catholic Central Mini Invitational, and was rewarded with an event title on the boys' side. The Wildcat girls finished third.
Six of the Montague runners ran either their best times of the season or in their careers in the invitational, including the top finisher on each team.
Cale Coppess led four Wildcat boys in the top 10, earning a second-place finish and setting a new personal best with a time of 17:11.3. Owen Fairchild finished fourth (17:39.6), and Clay Johnson earned a personal best time to take fifth (18:10.7). Kevin Roll also ran his way to the top 10, coming in 10th place (18:52.8). Conner Raeth took Montague's last scoring spot, finishing 17th (20:03.5).
In the girls' race, Cammie Erickson placed second and ran a personal best time of 21:35.4. Lily Seaver had a season-best time of 23:41.7, coming in 10th place, followed closely by Isabelle Auch, who was 11th (23:42.2). Claire Genter set a personal best time of 23:54.0, placing 14th, and Sam Beishuizen closed Montague scoring with another personal best time (24:48.2) and a 17th-place finish.