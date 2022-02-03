MONTAGUE — Montague had good reason to celebrate National Signing Day Wednesday as four senior Wildcats confirmed their college sports destinations with a small ceremony at the high school.
Wildcat seniors Hayden McDonald and Andrew Kooi locked in their football commitments to Hillsdale College and Davenport University respectively, and Aidan Buchberger and Colton Blankstrom inked for baseball with Concordia University Ann Arbor and Muskegon Community College respectively.
"They're great kids in the classroom, good examples of what a Montague student-athlete should be," Montague football coach Justin Dennett said of his gridiron players, though he could just as easily have referred to the Wildcat baseballers. "I'm really happy for them and proud of them."
McDonald and Kooi are each headed to Division II schools. McDonald, a two-time all-state performer, had previously committed to Taylor University in Indiana. Hillsdale then offered a better financial aid package and won him over. The Chargers went 6-6 last season and have been .500 or better six straight seasons.
"It's just an amazing school all around: Academics, athletics," McDonald said. "They're a winning program. I'm just super excited...I just liked my visits also. Talking with other Hillsdale players really helped me make my decision."
Kooi was a three-year starter at kicker for the Wildcats, and although he also played quarterback last season for Montague, it's kicking that is his true passion. Of course, no Wildcat fan will soon forget his two dramatic kicks, one to tie and the second to win, in the double-overtime win over Whitehall in 2020.
Kooi, who rarely got to attempt field goals at Montague because the Wildcats scored touchdowns so often, joked that Dennett often overruled him when he wanted to kick long field goals last fall. Fortunately, Kooi went to several kicking camps to show his stuff, and the Davenport Panthers offered a place that felt like home to him.
"When I moved to Montague, I had a feeling that it felt right," Kooi said. "When I visited Davenport, I had the exact same feeling. It just felt right. It felt like home, like I was led here. I love the coaches and I love everyone who's involved there."
Dennett said both his players earned their collegiate nods through hard work, not just in-season but in the offseason.
"I've only been here a year, but the work I've seen since I've been here (has been impressive)," Dennett said. "Andrew kicking in the winter, he'll shovel snow off the field so he can kick or he'll kick in the gym. I'm really happy with the work he's put in. Obviously Hayden with the weight room and everything he does in the offseason. I'm proud of the work they put in and I'm glad that they landed in a couple really good spots for them."
Buchberger and Blankstrom, meanwhile, get to play college baseball. Both had family support and experience to lean on; Buchberger's dad and coach, Kevin, played college ball, and obviously his older brother Jacob did also at Davenport and is currently in the St. Louis Cardinals organization. Blankstrom's dad Rick, a former Montague coach himself, also played collegiately, as did older brother Cameron Brayman, who was on hand for the signing ceremony.
"It's very exciting," coach Buchberger said. "In years past, we might have had one come out (and play in college) and a lot of times none. To have the guys signed this early is pretty special for us. That speaks volumes of our program and where we've been and where we're going."
Aidan Buchberger looked at several schools before landing on CUAA, an NAIA school that hasn't had a losing season since 2015. He said the college-town feel of Concordia was a big selling factor for him.
"The kind of College Town USA (feel), is what I call it," Aidan said. "It's right next to Ann Arbor, right next to Ypsilanti. Concordia has a really good baseball program. They're third right now in their conference (the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference), and it's a really good conference too with some really big schools."
Blankstrom considered Grand Rapids Community College, where Brayman played, and Calvin College, but financial aid proved to be a big factor for him as he'll be able to attend MCC on the Muskegon Promise scholarship. He credited his dad with helping push him to this point.
"I've always wanted to do this since I was a little kid in Little League," Blankstrom said. "My dad always pushed me to do the best I could...He always, in the summer, pushed me to go to showcases and get in touch with colleges. He was a big part of that. He helped me get out there."