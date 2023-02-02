HART — Montague and Whitehall have been battling for fourth place throughout the West Michigan Conference cheer season, but Wednesday night, the Wildcats did themselves one better, taking third place with their best round three performance of the season.

The Wildcats scored 629.24 points, while Whitehall finished fourth with 618.58. Hart easily took first place, with 728.58 points.

Montague's 259-point third round was a clutch one, especially considering Ally German was in her first meet at the flier position and Maleya Gonzalez had to be moved around in the lineup to accommodate an injury.

"One of our mottos this year is 'Handle hard better', and I think that they just decided it was going to happen," Montague coach Penny Grinage-Guy said. "We changed a couple of people out due to illness and injury and sometimes I think when you have to do that, kids rise to the occasion, maybe more so than normal. I couldn't be happier. Well, I could be happier, but I'll take it."

Whitehall had finished ahead of Montague in two of the previous three jamborees, with the teams taking turns placing fourth, before the Wildcats' strong performance Wednesday. Ludington was right behind Whitehall in fifth, with 613.14 points.

Montague got off to a solid start, with a third-place score of 197.6 in round one, but Whitehall surged ahead with 178.88 points in round two to the Wildcats' 172.64. Montague needed to deliver a final-round performance it hadn't all year, but the Wildcats proved capable.

"The fact that they came out and pulled it together, it was wonderful," Grinage-Guy said. "They're finally getting where we need to be...I think part of it, with kids, is just convincing them that they're capable."

Montague and Whitehall's final place in the league standings is still very much up in the air going into the last WMC jamboree at Mason County Central next week. It's anyone's guess where Whitehall, Montague and Ludington's race for third will shake out, but for Grinage-Guy and the Wildcats, at least, the focus is now as much on the postseason as it is on the league race.

The coach knows the teams Montague will see at the districts do more difficult stunts in the final round than do the Wildcats, so they'll need to be very sharp in their skills to have a chance to push for a regional spot.

"Districts for us will be a fight," Grinage-Guy said. "We don't have the one leg (move) into the tumbling like a lot of the other schools we'll see at that district have...(But tonight was) a boost for districts."