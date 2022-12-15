Montague should open the 2022-23 season with a slight leg up on the competition, because the Wildcats bring back literally their entire team from last season. No seniors graduated.
That's good news for coach Penny Grinage-Guy, who plans for this to be her final season. She coached for many years at Shelby before retiring from there, and came back because Montague was in danger of having to drop the team a few years ago. Alli Henderson has joined the coaching staff with the plan to take over as head coach next season.
"Alli's a first-year teacher, and she's planning a wedding," Grinage-Guy said. "So this gives her the freedom to not have all of that. Being a first-year teacher is a lot of stress...I am just really excited about having her coaching with me."
Henderson has been able to work with the Wildcats on conditioning and flexibility, which frees Grinage-Guy up to do the coaching, which is her forte.
The 'Cats struggled to fifth place in the West Michigan Conference last year with their young roster, also missing a jamboree because of COVID-19 cases within the team. Things should be better this year with team leaders Hayden O'Neal, Page Gordon and Emma Snyder guiding the way. Grinage-Guy credited them with a lot of offseason summer work to get ready for this season. Freshman Lauren Wright has also put in a lot of time.
The Wildcats are looking to have a strong first two rounds this season. Grinage-Guy said the team's second round in particular has looked great. Round three was an issue in early practices because team members kept missing them with illness, but as the season goes along that last round should improve.
Montague hopes to compete for the WMC championship and Grinage-Guy said she thinks opponents might be surprised at the improvements the team has made.
"I think we're just excited," Grinage-Guy said. "If we could just get our round three put together, I think we're excited just to walk out on that first conference meet with way more confidence than we had a year ago. When you're working with teenagers, a lot of coaching is the mental (aspect). I think having a year behind us, I think they're going to be a little more, except for the two freshmen, they won't be so starstruck and they can concentrate on hearing me in the back of their head."