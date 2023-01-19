Montague jumped past Whitehall in the West Michigan Conference's second cheer jamboree, taking fourth place at the meet in North Muskegon. Whitehall finished sixth.
The Wildcats scored 611.12 points, less than two behind third-place Ludington. Whitehall had 578.9 points.
The Wildcats got off to an excellent start with 199.1 points in the first round and 179.12 points in the second, and were in second place prior to the final round. The Wildcats comparatively struggled in the final round, putting up the fifth-best score, 232.9 points.
Whitehall also started well and was in third going into the final round, only four points behind Montague, but struggled to a 204.7-point score in round three.