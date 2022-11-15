Three local golfers earned all-state honors from the Michigan Golf Coaches Association (MIGCA) this season, and another highlight came when Montague coach Phil Kerr picked up the state's coach of the year award over the weekend.
Kerr received the award after overseeing a strong year for the Wildcats, who were coming off state titles in 2020 and 2021. Montague couldn't get back to the mountaintop this season, but Kerr helped Wildcat players Mackenzie Goudreau and Natalie Kellogg to the best combined scoring average by a Montague duo in program history.
"I love that our small town of Montague gets mentioned next to some of the big powers around the state and for our community to get that recognition," Kerr said of his award. "The truth is, you win awards like the one I did because your team accomplishes something special and that was certainly the case with our back-to-back state championships. I've been blessed with some really special athletes over the years.
"Coaches get so much credit when things go well and also so much blame when things are down. We are certainly part of the equation, but the kids are the ones who have to hit the shots under pressure. This award goes out to all the girls who have helped build this program into what it is."
In his acceptance speech, Kerr also credited assistant coach and former player Megan Brown for steering the ship when he was undergoing cancer treatment during the 2021 season, saying "we never win that state title without her".
In addition to Kerr's award, Goudreau and Kellogg earned all-state honors from MIGCA after each placing in the top five individually at the Division 4 state finals this season. Kellogg, a senior, signed to Lake Superior State University last Friday, and Goudreau is slated to return for another strong campaign next year, when she will be a senior.
Reeths-Puffer junior Paige Anderson also was recognized as a MIGCA all-state player. Anderson led the Rockets in scoring throughout season and placed 13th at the Division 2 state finals.