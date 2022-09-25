Montague raced at Saturday's Covenant Christian Sunrise Invitational Saturday, and the Wildcat boys finished in fifth place in the small-school division while the girls took sixth.
Montague had one top-10 finisher in each race. Owen Fairchild took fifth place to lead the Wildcat boys, posting a time of 17:08.3. Cammie Erickson paced the girls with a seventh-place finish, with a time of 21:11.8.
Also scoring for the Montague boys were Clay Johnson (20th, 18:19.9), Alix Draves (22nd, 18:37.7), Braeden Johnston (62nd, 21:23.0) and Isaac Falk (64th, 21:48.6). For the girls, Grace Torsch was 30th (24:12.6), followed by Claire Genter (32nd, 24:27.5), Emma Pendell (49th, 25:59.5) and Delaney Schultz (50th, 26:02.1).