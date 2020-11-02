ALLENDALE — Montague sent four runners on to the state meet at Saturday's Division 3 regional meet at Allendale, two girls and two boys.
The Wildcat boys finished in fourth place, edging Black River by four points and Kent City by six. Kaden Hainer and Cale Coppess earned trips to the state meet, which were limited to the top seven finishers not on a state-qualifying team.
Hainer finished in eighth place in the boys' race, with a time of 17:19.9, and Coppess earned a personal best time of 17:21.1, placing 10th.
In the girls' race, Isabelle Auch and Dreea Atchison each earned berths at the state meet. Auch finished in 15th place with a time of 20:48.9, and Atchison was next to cross the line, in 16th, with a time of 20:49.8.
Also for the Wildcat boys, Owen Fairchild placed 27th and had a time of 18:25.3, Conner Raeth finished 48th in a time of 19:26.6, and Clay Johnson posted a personal best time of 19:35.2 to finish in 49th. For the girls, Erica Peets set a new personal best of 21:06.9 and finished in 19th place; she ended up just six seconds and one place behind the final individual state qualifier. Sheldin Beishuizen placed 45th in a time of 23:00.3, and Elizabeth Woller was 48th in a time of 23:27.7.