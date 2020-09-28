KENT CITY — Both of Montague's cross-country teams finished third Saturday at the Kent City Invitational.
Wildcat boy Kaden Hainer headlined the day, winning the boys' race with a time of 17:59.6. Cale Coppess wasn't far behind, finishing third and posting a time of 18:24.3.
Conner Raeth placed 14th and had a time of 19:46.3. Also scoring for Montague were Clay Johnson (24th, 20:56.2) and Logan Fairchild (21:53.97).
The Montague girls also took third, just six points behind second-place Kent City. The Wildcats had two top-10 runners in the girls' race, with Isabelle Auch finishing sixth (21:51.8) and Dreea Atchison taking seventh (21:58.3). Erica Peets placed 15th with a time of 23:38.3.
Sheldin Beishuizen (20th, 24:22.5) and Lily Seaver (23rd, 24:39.6) also scored for Montague.