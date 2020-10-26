GRAND RAPIDS — Both Montague cross-country teams advanced to the regional meet at Saturday's pre-regionals, held at Covenant Christian.
The Wildcat teams each took third place, and the top four teams each moved on to the regional meet, which for Montague will be Saturday at Allendale.
Kaden Hainer was Montague's top performer at the pre-regional meet, finishing in second place with a time of 17:38.4. Hainer was only 0.3 seconds behind the event's winner, Central Montcalm's Andrew Hardy.
Cale Coppess was the Wildcats' other top-10 finisher, coming in seventh place with a time of 18:09.8. Owen Fairchild took 17th place with a time of 18:48.4, and Conner Raeth placed 27th in a time of 20:07.5. Clay Johnson rounded out Montague scoring in 29th place and a time of 20:16.4.
In the girls' race, the 'Cats had a pair of top-10 finishers in Dreea Atchison and Isabelle Auch. Atchison placed eighth in a time of 21:06.1, and Auch was 10th in a time of 21:20.9. Erica Peets finished 15th (21:44.0), Sheldin Beishuizen was 23rd (23:14.8), and Elizabeth Woller placed 25th (23:34.5).