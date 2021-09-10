SCOTTVILLE — Montague's girls team finished sixth out of nine competing teams Thursday at Mason County Central's Leanna Wolf Geers Invitational. The Wildcat boys had three finishers and could not post a score.
Each team had one top-10 finisher. Owen Fairchild placed fourth for the Montague boys with a time of 17:39.4, and in the girls' race, Isabelle Auch took seventh and had a time of 21:01.7.
Also for the Wildcat boys, Clay Johnson was 20th, which earned him a medal. His time was 19:25.4. Conner Raeth was Montague's third finisher, in 45th place with a time of 21:11.8.
Cammie Erickson was finisher number two for Montague's girls, placing 22nd (22:56.4). Elizabeth Woller took 29th place (23:27.2). Lily Seaver (38th, 25:20.6) and Claire Genter (57th, 28:16.5) rounded out Montague scoring.