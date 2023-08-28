Montague opened its season Saturday at the Benzie Central Invitational. The Wildcat girls finished 12th of 17 scoring teams in the big-school division, while the boys were 13th of 14 teams.
Noah Raeth had the highest individual finish among Wildcat runners, placing 22nd in the boys' race with a time of 17:21.8. Cammie Erickson led the Montague girls, finishing 49th (21:36.4).
Also for the Montague girls, Grace Torsch was 75th (22:46.9), Emma Pendell placed 98th (24:00.3), Greta Auch was 99th (24:06.3) and Erica Hansen placed 116th (25:24.1), edging teammate Delaney Schultz by inches for the team's last scoring spot.
Following Raeth for the boys were Clay Johnson in 54th (18:12.8), Matthew Leatherman in 89th (19:53.1), Owen Raeth in 92nd (20:02.5) and Brock Hunter in 97th (20:42.9).