BENZONIA — Montague's cross-country teams opened the season Saturday at the Benzie Central Invitational. The Wildcats finished eighth in the large-school Red division in the boys' race and ninth in the girls' race. The boys' team placed only one point behind seventh-place Grant and 12 behind sixth-place Reed City, and the girls' 'Cats finished just five points behind eighth-place Manistee and 11 behind seventh-place Reed City.
The meet took on a different look this year due to COVID-19-related MHSAA restrictions on sizes of an individual race. Instead of the two divisions running together as normal, the race was divided into eight different groups, with the divisions scored as if they'd all run together at the end.
Owen Fairchild topped Wildcat boys' finishers by coming in 26th place, posting a time of 18:00.4. Shortly behind him were Kaden Hainer, who finished 29th (18:05.2), and Cale Coppess, who was 33rd (18:12.6). Conner Raeth took 52nd (19:42.3), and Logan Fairchild rounded out the scoring with a 77th-place finish and a personal record time (20:29.3).
For the girls, Isabelle Auch led the way, and like Owen Fairchild, she did so with a 26th-place finish. Her time was 21:32.1. Dreea Atchison placed 33rd with a time of 22:10.2, and Ashlyn Henderson took 45th place in a time of 22:46.5. Also scoring for the 'Cats were Sheldin Beishuizen (58th, a personal best 23:21.1) and Erica Peets (72nd, 23:56.0).