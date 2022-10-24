Montague finished its regular season Saturday with a race at the Chippewa Hills Invitational. The Wildcat boys finished in 13th place out of 16 scoring teams, and the girls placed 15th.
Cammie Erickson topped individual runners for Montague, placing 15th among big-school runners. Her time was 21:55.7. Grace Torsch finished 37th in a time of 24:10.3. Other scorers were Emma Pendell (42nd, 24:31.8), Ashlyn Beck (50th, 25:09.8) and April Howard (53rd, 25:42.1).
Owen Fairchild led Montague's boys with a 20th-place finish and a time of 18:14.4. Alix Draves and Clay Johnson ran close together throughout the race and took 24th (18:28.8) and 25th (18:31.6) respectively. Also scoring and running together were Lucas Husband (62nd, 22:31.4) and Braeden Johnston (63rd, 22:31.7).