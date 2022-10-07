Montague has relied on its defense all year, and Friday, that side of the ball again showed why.

The Wildcats forced five turnovers, and their offensive counterparts cashed three of them in for touchdowns, making the difference in a 20-0 victory that snapped the team's three-game losing skid.

"That was huge tonight," Montague coach Justin Dennett said. "We've been turning the ball over on offense, but tonight we emphasized taking care of the ball. The defense was able to get a few takeaways and we were able to take advantage of them."

The first of the five Montague takeaways might have been the biggest, as Chase Gowell halted a lengthy Packers' drive by intercepting the ball at the Wildcat 16-yard line. Gowell then led an 84-yard touchdown drive, converting four third downs and a fourth down along the way. He found Isaiah Atchison for an eight-yard score early in the second quarter.

Michael Moore picked off a pass on the next Fremont drive, setting the 'Cats (3-4, 2-2 West Michigan Conference Lakes) up deep in Packer territory, and Austin Cook bruised in for a touchdown several rush attempts later. Cook started for the injured Adam Baird and fought his way for 42 yards and a pair of scores on the night.

"He's a tough runner, downhill type of kid," Dennett said of Cook. "He did a good job taking care of the ball and getting some tough yards."

The 'Cats defense again came up big with a fourth-down red zone stop before halftime. Then, in the third quarter, Gowell pinned Fremont at its own 1-yard line with a punt, which led to an interception by Paul Olson. Cook converted that one into a touchdown a play later.

Montague's defense came up with one more massive stop in the fourth quarter when Silas Jancek jumped on a Fremont fumble in the Wildcats' end zone to preserve the shutout.

"It's huge just for our confidence going forward," Dennett said. "To get this one tonight means a lot. For the kids, this was homecoming and that was important to them...It's good to get back on track and hopefully we can finish the rest of the season up strong."