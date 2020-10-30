GRAND RAPIDS — Montague dropped a pair of matches Thursday at the Forest Hills Northern Tri, ending the regular season at 32-6.
The Wildcats lost to Caledonia (25-11, 25-22, 25-9) and to Forest Hills Northern (18-25, 25-22, 25-21).
Montague struggled offensively without the services of Reilly Murphy, making 31 attack errors and hitting just .117 for the night. Ally Hall led the way with 20 kills, and Haylee Schwarz added 10. Hall also had five aces and six blocks.
On defense, Morgan Netcott posted 29 digs, and Raegan Murphy had 15. Raegan also notched 50 assists.