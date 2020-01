RAVENNA — Montague lost a pair of matches Wednesday at the Ravenna Quad, by scores of 42-38 to Ravenna and 46-24 to Hopkins.

The Wildcats had several unbeaten wrestlers on the night, however. Montague's 2-0 wrestlers were Kevin Roll, Aidan Perreault, Tristan Winkleblack, Cale Coppess and Logan Fairchild. Max Dahl and Presley Davis won their only matches as well.