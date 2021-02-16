WHITEHALL — Montague and Whitehall consistently deliver exciting matchups in girls basketball, and Tuesday was no exception, coming down to the final seconds before the Wildcats hung on for a 39-37 win.
Whitehall (1-2, 1-2 West Michigan Conference) had a late shot to tie the game, but it rimmed out, preserving the Montague win.
Kendall Osborne led the Wildcats (2-0, 2-0 WMC) in her second varsity game, scoring 11 points and also getting five steals. Braquelle Osborne and Ally Hall each added 10 points, and Hall also had eight rebounds.
Karleigh Jeffries rang up 18 points for Whitehall, which hit all four of its three-point shots in the second half. Greta Hosticka added seven points, all in the second half as well.
MONTAGUE (39) Hall 5 0-2 10, B. Osborne 2 4-6 10, Flynn 1 2-2 5, K. Osborne 4 2-3 11, Koetje 1 1-4 3. Totals 13 9-17 39.
WHITEHALL (37) Evans 1 2-2 4, Jeffries 5 6-8 18, Klint 1 1-2 3, Tjapkes 0 0-2 0, Taylor 2 0-0 5, Hosticka 3 0-0 7. Totals 12 9-14 37.
Montague....13 10 9 7 — 39
Whitehall..... 3 13 15 6 — 37
Three-point goals — Montague 4 (B. Osborne, 2, Flynn, K. Osborne), Whitehall 4 (Jeffries 2, Taylor, Hosticka). Total fouls — Montague 15, Whitehall 15. JV score — Whitehall 38, Montague 26.