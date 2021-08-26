MONTAGUE — After four straight seasons of mostly riding high, Montague got a cold, hard dose of reality Thursday night, as Division 4 powerhouse Edwardsburg dominated from the opening snap and left Townsend Complex with a 38-0 blowout win.
The loss was Montague's most lopsided since a 44-0 defeat to Oakridge in 2014, and the worst regular-season non-league defeat since Holton beat the Wildcats 38-0 in 1999. It was most notably its first of any kind since 2019 after a dominant undefeated campaign last fall.
The Eddies lived up to the billing of a team that hasn't lost in the regular season in nearly four years, running their wing-T option attack to perfection. Other than the game-ending possession, Edwardsburg only once failed to score on a drive, that being the opening possession of the third quarter.
"They're just really disciplined in what they do," first-year Montague coach Justin Dennett said. "They don't make any mistakes. We did make some good plays and then would shoot ourselves in the foot with a penalty or a turnover, and they didn't make any mistakes all night. That's a tough offense to defend, and when you're making mistakes it's tough to stop."
Montague appeared to be on the verge of getting back in the game early in the second quarter. Down 14-0, the 'Cats put together a good drive that reached the Edwardsburg red zone with some help from a key personal foul penalty. However, the Wildcats fumbled the ball away inside the 15-yard line, and two plays later quarterback Jacob Pegura rolled out and found Jacob Walker for an 84-yard touchdown, the first time in the game the Eddies had called a pass play.
At that point the 21-0 lead already seemed insurmountable, and when the 'Cats went three and out and had their punt blocked on the next possession, that set Edwardsburg up for a field goal as time ran out on the first half, leaving Montague down 24-0 and looking for answers.
Even when the 'Cats rested quarterback Andrew Kooi late in the game, they couldn't catch a break, as backup Kade Johnson was injured on his first play. Kooi came back in and led a late drive to the Eddies' red zone, but Montague was turned back on fourth down in its final scoring chance.
Montague went for it on fourth down a lot in the game - eight times, including a few before Edwardsburg took its big lead. The 'Cats converted four of those. Dennett said the fourth-down attempts were by design.
"We knew we'd have to take some chances, and when we got it to fourth-and-short, we felt like we had to go for it," Dennett said. "That didn't help our defense out either, because we gave them a short field most of the game. We felt we had to take some chances in order to stay competitive."
However, Edwardsburg's defense simply swallowed up anything Montague tried to do. The Eddies held Kooi to just 75 yards passing on 22 attempts and 197 total yards. The closest thing to a Wildcat standout was Dylan Everett, who displayed impressive tenacity by breaking tackles. He had 85 yards of offense in the game. Adam Baird chipped in 61 yards rushing.
If there was a bright spot, it may have come after the game, when senior Tugg Nichols brought his team in for a huddle and delivered an emotional speech imploring his team to use this loss as fuel going into next week's West Michigan Conference opener against North Muskegon.
"He's been a good leader for us," Dennett said of Nichols. "They didn't face a whole lot of adversity last year, so we're going to see what we're made of now. They had the close Whitehall game, but they didn't face a game like this or a team like this. We'll see how they respond. Obviously things didn't go the way we wanted, but we'll watch the film, fix our weaknesses, see what we can improve on and get better from here.
"We need our seniors to step up and make sure we respond in the right way, not pointing fingers at each other. We need to come together right now."