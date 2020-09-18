HART — Montague opened its 2020 season on the right note Friday night, shutting out Hart 55-0 behind a great two-way effort.
The Wildcats held Hart to six first downs on defense and wore down the Pirates with a steady diet of Dylan Everett in the running game. Everett carried the ball 14 times for 159 yards in the win.
When Everett wasn't ripping off big chunks, quarterback Drew Collins was taking them through the air. The senior signal-caller completed 9-of-14 passes for 175 yards and four touchdowns and an interception. Backup Andrew Kooi also threw a touchdown pass.
Sam Smith led Montague receivers with 71 yards. Owen Petersen and Rodney Brassfield posted 48 and 47 receiving yards respectively.
On defense, Izac Jarka recorded a pick-six. Trey Mikkelsen had a team-best five tackles.