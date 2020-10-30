MONTAGUE — Montague overwhelmed Hart Friday night in its playoff opener, ringing up a 75-0 victory over the Pirates. It was the most points Hart has surrendered since Ravenna dumped 77 points on the Pirates in 2009.
The Wildcats (7-0) were simply dominant on offense all night long, scoring touchdowns on nearly half their plays (11 of 25). Montague led 44-0 after the first quarter.
Montague coach Pat Collins said the 'Cats were motivated by their slow start the previous Saturday against North Muskegon, in which they trailed at halftime before winning 41-13.
"Our guys didn't want to repeat that, so they came out firing on all cylinders," Collins said. "We came out and had a great first quarter. We were able to get in a lot of players."
Montague spread the ball around, with 11 different players recording either a rush or a reception. Of those, eight scored at least one touchdown.
Adam Baird led the Wildcat rushing attack with 63 yards on three carries, including one score. Reece Taylor had a pair of receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown. Andrew Kooi passed for 97 yards and a touchdown and ran for 35 and a score, and Drew Collins had 61 yards passing and two touchdowns along with 34 yards rushing and a touchdown.
Montague's defense intercepted Hart four times, one each by Sam Smith, Colton Blankstrom, Chase Gowell and Izac Jarka. The 'Cats allowed only 62 yards to the Pirates, and just one first down.
The Wildcats advanced to host the district's #3 seed Clare, which defeated Kent City. The game will be at 1 p.m. Saturday.
"We have some heavy hitters coming up," Collins said, doubtless referring not just to Clare but to top seed Muskegon Catholic, which could be the Montague opponent Nov. 13 with a win. "We were trying to get ready for the games coming up."
"They're a good team," Collins added of Clare. "We think they're a fairly young team. They're doing a lot of damage this year. They look good on film. We think their rating (Clare's playoff points rank #6 in the state) is pretty accurate, because they look good."
The Wildcats are hopeful that the plentiful snaps they've been able to provide for their reserves amid their many blowout wins this year have helped develop those players for when they may be needed over the next several weeks.
"There are situations in those four-quarter games where you'll need a body here and there," Collins said. "They've had enough varsity time where they can be used if needed. That was a big deal for us, just trying to get to this week and go from there.
"It'll be one of the toughest districts we've ever had. We've tried to develop our guys throughout this shorter season so we were ready for this moment. Our guys are eager to get on the field against another Whitehall-caliber team."