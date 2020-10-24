MONTAGUE — Montague took a half to get going Saturday afternoon against North Muskegon, but once it did, the Wildcats were off and running — or more like off and throwing.
The 'Cats ripped off four unanswered touchdowns in the third quarter after trailing by a point at halftime, defeating North Muskegon 41-13 to clinch their third West Michigan Conference title in four years.
The Wildcats will face Hart next Friday at home to open the playoffs.
Montague (6-0, 6-0 WMC) did much of its work through the air behind Drew Collins, who completed 17-of-28 passes for 214 yards and two touchdowns. The biggest play of the day came on special teams, though, as Dylan Everett returned the second-half kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown to put Montague ahead 13-7 after the Norsemen led 7-6 at the break.
Collins threw both his touchdowns in the second half, with Andrew Kooi and Sam Smith on the receiving end, to help Montague put the game away. He added 33 yards on the ground. Everett ran for 34 yards and three touchdowns.
Rodney Brassfield led the 'Cats defense with 11 tackles, and Smith recorded eight takedowns. Montague allowed only 149 yards of offense.