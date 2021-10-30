Montague got some big plays from senior running back Dylan Everett and took a big lead by halftime to earn a 41-7 win over Central Montcalm in a pre-district game Friday night.
With the win, the Wildcats advanced to face Reed City on the road next Friday to try to extend their streak of district championships to five. The Coyotes, who beat Montague’s archrival Whitehall in week nine, topped Manistee 36-14 in the other pre-district matchup.
The ‘Cats (7-3) were briefly threatened when the Hornets scored on a 19-yard pass play early in the second quarter, tying things up at seven. However, Everett quickly broke them out of that tough spot when he caught a 74-yard touchdown pass from Andrew Kooi. Montague scored twice more before halftime and held a commanding 28-7 lead at the break.
Everett totaled three touchdowns for Montague in the win, including the team’s first, a six-yard run in the first quarter. He added a 37-yard scoring run early in the third quarter, extending the lead to 34-7. In all, he had 192 yards of offense, 118 on the ground and his 74-yard catch.
Kooi threw two scoring passes, hitting Tugg Nichols for 13 yards for his second one in the final minute of the first half. Adam Baird ran for two touchdowns in the Wildcat win.
Nichols had 64 receiving yards. On defense, Baird and Nichols had seven tackles apiece. Hayden McDonald had three sacks.
“We had some mental mistakes early, but once we cleaned up those, we played well all night,” Montague coach Justin Dennett said. “Offensively, we made some big plays and showed what we’re capable of. It was a good way to start the playoffs and something we can build on going forward.”