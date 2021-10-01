SHELBY — Montague romped over hapless Shelby Friday night, 70-0, to clinch at least a share of the West Michigan Conference title.
The Wildcats can win the title outright by beating Whitehall in two weeks.
The Montague offense scored seven touchdowns on 20 offensive plays, and the Wildcats added two interception returns for scores and a safety punt return for one.
Andrew Kooi led the 'Cats (5-1, 5-0 WMC) with 99 total offensive yards, 94 of them through the air. He had two passing touchdowns and one rushing. Dylan Everett added 94 rushing yards and a pair of scores.
Adam Baird had 57 rushing yards and scored three touchdowns in three different ways, getting in the end zone on a rushing score, a pick-six and a safety punt return. The safety punt came after a John Greiner blocked punt through the end zone. Michael Moore had a rushing score and Reece Taylor caught a touchdown. Colton Blankstrom added a pick-six.
On defense, Montague allowed only 39 yards on 39 offensive plays by Shelby, including two rushing yards on 26 attempts. The 'Cats had two fumble recoveries in addition to the two interceptions.