MONTAGUE — After last week's tough loss at Ravenna and with a pair of key players sidelined after ejections in that game, Montague responded exactly the way its coaches hoped, dominating early and often to defeat Orchard View 42-6 in the West Michigan Conference Lakes opener.

The Wildcat starting offense, which has had its struggles through two weeks, came to life in a big way Friday, scoring touchdowns on all six of its possessions. That included a 46-second touchdown drive in the final minute of the half, coming on the heels of the Cardinals' only score. On that drive, Paul Olson made an impressive catch and run to set up Chase Gowell to loft an easy touchdown to Owen Petersen and make it 35-6 at halftime.

"That's what we needed to see tonight," Montague coach Justin Dennett said. "We were upset after last week. We had a tough week of practice and really got on them. Our guys responded well tonight. I was just really happy to see that. We showed what we were capable of and what we expected out of them. Last week wasn't what we wanted, but the response tonight was exactly what we were hoping to see from them."

Orchard View clearly came in hoping to play a ball-control game, and managed a first down on each of its first three drives. However, the Cardinals were repeatedly turned back after that, and Montague (2-1, 1-0 WMC Lakes) scored quick touchdowns in response.

It was a big night for Adam Baird, who caught a 38-yard touchdown from Gowell and ran for 117 yards and three scores. Several of his runs were especially physical and tough ones, as he powered through OV tacklers.

"I just really don't want to run at practice," Baird smiled. "I don't want to get in trouble. So like my dad has taught me my whole life, from first grade to now, is hit the hole. I'm pretty quick, so I use my speed to my advantage, hit the hole as hard as I can and get out of there. I can't do it without my line working, too, and they did really good tonight."

Even the Montague reserves did well defending against the Cardinals' wing-T attack, not allowing any scores, showing a top-down successful game plan. Austin Cook had nine solo tackles to lead the Wildcat defense and Michael Moore had six.

It was a special night at Montague as the Wildcats hosted an alumni recognition game, hosting football alumni for a small reception in the second and third quarters and honoring the 1972 undefeated team and 1992 state finalistss on their milestone anniversaries.

"That's the great thing about this place, is the tradition," Dennett said. "That's who built these high expectations we kind of thrive on. It's great to see those teams and celebrate their accomplishments. It gives our guys some motivation, too. It's a cool event."

The Wildcats now have Whitehall on deck in a game that could ultimately decide the WMC Lakes. Baird said his team will be ready.

"We're going to have a really tough week of practice," Baird said. "We have to stay focused. We know they're a great team. We're going to come out and show them that we're also a great team and we can run with them."