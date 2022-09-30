Crucial miscues at key moments were the culprit Friday night for Montague as the Wildcats dropped a 27-7 decision to North Muskegon, dropping to 2-4 on the season.

Montague had a rough start, fumbling the ball away deep in its own territory in the first quarter and watching the Norsemen turn that into a second touchdown in a two-minute span. However, the Wildcats bounced back and got in the end zone to end the first quarter with a workmanlike 70-yard drive. Adam Baird capped it with a one-yard touchdown after gaining 29 yards in total on the drive. At halftime, it was still 14-7.

"We were feeling pretty good going into halftime, down 14-7 and getting the ball," Montague coach Justin Dennett said. "And then, on our first play of the second half, we fumbled again. We kind of shot ourselves in the foot a couple times and weren't able to come back from that."

Montague got the ball to the North Muskegon five-yard line on its next drive, but was stopped cold on fourth-and-1 and then gave up a 93-yard scoring march. That all but put the game on ice for the Norsemen.

Dennett was encouraged by the ability to get some drives going, which hasn't always been there for the Wildcats, but said the focus now needs to be on getting points on those drives.

"We played much better on offense," Dennett said. "I thought our offensive line did a much better job. We just couldn't finish drives. We twice got downfield and got in position to score and couldn't finish the drives."

Going forward, turnovers and limiting big plays on defense will be key focus points for Montague. The Wildcats probably need to win out to make the playoffs, and that starts next week against Fremont on homecoming.

"We knew it was an important one," Dennett said of postseason positioning. There's still a shot, but we're going to take it game by game and finish the season out."

Baird ran impressively and gained 112 yards on the night. Gowell threw for 125, almost all of them to Isaiah Atchison, who made his season debut after a preseason injury and caught four passes for 100 yards. Ryver Jarka led the defense with 10 solo tackles, and Silas Jancek added nine.