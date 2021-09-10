MONTAGUE — Montague put a stop to upstart Hart's season-opening momentum Friday night, recording its second straight shutout win by beating the Pirates 35-0.
Montague coach Justin Dennett said the Wildcats (2-1, 2-0 West Michigan Conference) defense excelled by simply executing the game plan at a high level.
"We didn't really do anything out of the ordinary," Dennett said. "We trusted our rules and responsibilities...It's good that our defense is feeling really confident right now. We know we have our hands full the next two weeks with Oakridge and Ravenna, so we'll keep doing what we're doing and come up with a game plan to put our kids in a position to be successful."
On offense, it was the Dylan Everett show. While full statistics were not available at press time, Everett ran for four touchdowns, with Andrew Kooi punching in the fifth. Everett has been the bell-cow for Montague early in the season to great results.
"He's just a really well-rounded back," Dennett said. He can kind of do it all. He's strong, he's fast and he's shifty. He was able to have some great runs tonight and make some great plays. Our line played much better tonight and opened up some great lanes."