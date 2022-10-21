MONTAGUE — Mistakes continued to plague Montague Friday night as the Wildcats committed four turnovers in the first 27 minutes and botched a fake punt in their own end, resulting in four Oakridge touchdowns in a 45-7 defeat to end the regular season.

The Wildcats (3-6, 2-4 West Michigan Conference Lakes) had their moments: In their first four drives, they got inside the Oakridge 25-yard line twice. However, they couldn't convert on fourth down either time, and the other two drives in that span were very short before they fumbled the ball away.

"We played a lot better than we did last week (against Manistee), but we had four turnovers pretty early," Montague coach Justin Dennett said. "Against a good team like that, you can't do that if you expect to hang around. There was a lot of self-inflicted wounds, and they just took advantage."

The Wildcat defense got a three-and-out to start the game, and a poor punt put Montague in great field position near midfield, but the second play from scrimmage was a fumble. Oakridge then scored on a busted coverage that gave the Eagles an easy 47-yard touchdown pass.

Montague responded well to the poor start, driving down the field to the Oakridge 24-yard line, but it was stopped on fourth down. Even then, the Wildcats forced a punt and drove down the field again inside the Oakridge 30, but the drive again stalled.

"We definitely did some good things," Dennett said. "We moved the ball, but we got in the red zone and stalled a couple of times. But the main thing is the turnovers. We're just not taking care of the ball. That killed us."

Montague later ran a fake punt inside its own 25-yard line that Dennett said was run to the wrong side of the formation due to miscommunication. It was stuffed and turned into another Oakrige score.

The brightest spot in the game for Montague was receiver Isaiah Atchison, who had five catches for 88 yards. It seemed as though the Wildcats' most reliable offensive play was tossing a jump ball to the 6-7 Atchison and letting him go get it.

"Now that he's fully healthy...it's good to see him start to grow," Dennett said of Atchison, who missed the first half of the season due to a knee problem. "He's going to be a big weapon for us."

Austin Cook ran for 80 yards and Paul Olson scored the Wildcats' lone touchdown on a jet sweep. On defense, Michael Moore, Silas Jancek and Rodney Brassfield each had six tackles.

The Wildcats still appeared likely to make the playoffs at press time due to their playoff point total, which even Dennett called "a really weird situation": The Wildcats are clearly not pleased with where they are as a team, yet they'll have a chance to make a postseason run.

"We're focusing on playing better football," Dennett said. "That's the message this week. We just need to compete and play better football. I think we played a little bit better than last week, but we're still just making too many mistakes. We've just got to continue to grow. If we're lucky enough to get in, we just have to improve from this week and start to piece it together."