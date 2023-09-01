MONTAGUE — Montague and Ravenna have made an annual tradition out of playing wild games, but Thursday's 39-34 Montague win nearly topped them all. It was a game that the Wildcats seemed to have in complete control, until suddenly they didn't.
Down 39-21 with less than nine minutes to play, Ravenna somehow managed to be in possession of the ball in the final moments with a shot at breaking Wildcat hearts with a game-winning drive.
Luckily for Montague (1-1), the ball slipped out of Ravenna quarterback Blake Homoly's hands as he wound up to pass it, and the Wildcats recovered to seal the win.
"I don't really know what to say," Montague coach Justin Dennett said. "That was...We won, so we're extremely happy, but that was just an ugly, crazy, chaotic game."
The Wildcats led by double digits most of the game, scoring on their first three possessions and delivering consecutive long-bomb touchdown passes from Mason Darke to Paul Olson in the third quarter to move ahead 33-14 and seemingly secure the game.
Ravenna worked its way back with some clutch passing by Homoly, who hit Chase Thomas over and over again for huge completions, including a fourth-and-16 lob to the end zone for a 20-yard touchdown. The Bulldogs also benefited from Montague miscues.
Montague seemingly had the game locked down when Olson slid to stay in bounds, on a jet sweep, thinking he had gained the first down. Officials, though, ruled that he was just short, and Montague fumbled the ball away on the ensuing fourth-down attempt after crossing the line to gain.
Errors are expected with a team as young as Montague's; Darke said the team starts seven sophomores, including himself. However, the resilience to hang on despite the mistakes is what stokes optimism.
"It's just something we've been stressing out here, is just compete every play, keep competing, and that's what we did," Dennett said. "We made a lot of mistakes and let them back into the game, and Ravenna did a heck of a job all night. They just kept fighting, too. At the end, our guys made some big plays that sealed it up for us."
Darke was a big reason the Wildcats were able to take the early lead. The sophomore won a three-man competition for the quarterback job in the preseason, and two strong offensive showings have shown why. Thursday, he completed 13-of-15 passes for 278 yards, including the two bombs to Olson, and ran for 96 yards and two more touchdowns.
As importantly, Darke showed no signs of crumbling even as the walls closed in on him late in the game. Ravenna needed a game-changing bad decision from Darke in order to win, and he never made one.
"That's why we love him at quarterback, because he's got that 'it' factor," Dennett said. "He's got that leadership, that calmness about him. When things are crazy, he can still manage the game. He's dynamic with his legs, and he made some really good throws tonight, too."
Darke said he credits Wildcat legend Drew Collins with showing him how important calmness in the clutch is through years of watching him pilot the team to success, including the 2020 state championship.
"I've looked up to him since I was really little, and he just was always the calmest person on the field and always a leader," Darke said before recounting Collins' comeback against Whitehall in 2020. "Just watching the upperclassmen when I was little definitely brought to my eyes that I need to be a leader and be the calmest person on the field, and the team will follow."
Darke also credited each of his offensive linemen by name for giving him time and creating holes to run through.
On defense, Ryver Jarka led the way with seven tackles before being ejected for an infraction on a kickoff. By MHSAA rule he will be out for next week's game at Orchard View. Cooper Bradley made the game's biggest defensive play by intercepting a tipped pass in the third quarter, setting up the second of Olson's long touchdown catches.
The Wildcats still have much to learn, but Dennett is glad to learn from a win instead of a loss.
"We wish we could have sealed it earlier, but just to get out of there with a win, we're happy and we're going to learn a lot from it, and just get better from here," Dennett said. "Our young guys have a lot to learn, so it's going to be a process of getting them ready for varsity football."