MONTAGUE — The Montague Wildcats are going back to Ford Field.
After missing out by a point last season, Montague didn't let Saturday's semifinal game get close, scoring 49 consecutive points and rolling to a 49-14 victory over Grayling.
Montague will travel to Detroit for the state finals game this coming Friday at 4:30 p.m. to face Clinton, which routed Constantine 40-6 in the other semifinal.
Redemption was sweet for all the Wildcats, but as much as anyone for junior running back Dylan Everett. Everett struggled with fumbles in last year's semifinal and fumbled the ball away on Montague's first play from scrimmage Saturday as well. After that, though, Everett was terrific, running for 100 yards and three touchdowns and setting up another score with a long reception from Drew Collins.
"Last year, when I fumbled the ball against Glen Lake, I didn't rebound as much as I did (today)," Everett said. "Once I fumbled (today), it just stopped in my head...just keep going. Forget about it. Dump it out."
Montague coach Pat Collins noted the way Everett handled the early adversity, expressing pride in the way his running back has grown as a player.
"That speaks a lot to his maturity and being more of a veteran now," Collins said. "He's got a lot of football games under his belt. Fumbles happen. It's just part of the game. I went and talked to him on the sideline, and I thought he was pretty level-headed about it. I was really pleased and proud of the way he did respond and came back and showed his maturity."
Grayling took advantage of that fumble with an impressive touchdown drive to jump ahead 7-0, but from that point on it was all Wildcats. On the ensuing possession, Collins hit Sam Smith on a fourth-and-4 for a conversion, and Everett ran 27 yards to the house shortly thereafter, making an athletic cut to the outside along the way, to tie the game.
Fumblitis struck again for Montague on its next drive, on a Collins giveaway inside the five-yard line. The Wildcat defense, though, responded with a three-and-out, as Izac Jarka made an athletic pass breakup on third down. Jarka went on to have three pass breakups in the game against the Vikings' biggest receiver, Dylan Cragg, and also led the Wildcats in tackles (10) and had a forced fumble on a Grayling kickoff return.
"When the ball is outside in his zone, Izac matched him mano a mano really well," Collins said, referring to Jarka facing Cragg. "That's impressive for Izac's size versus a 6-4 (receiver), as big as that kid is. For him to knock some of those balls away was huge. I thought that was a big difference in the defensive game."
Collins took advantage of his second chance, immediately hitting Andrew Kooi for a big gain to set up Everett for a three-yard score. The Wildcats' defense then delivered again, coming up with a fourth-down stop in their own territory, allowing Collins to lead a touchdown drive in the final minute of the first half.
After receiving the second-half kickoff, the Wildcats immediately went down the field, taking barely a minute to score again to move ahead 28-7. Again it was Everett cashing in the score, from 13 yards out.
The defense threw the final nail in the coffin on Grayling's next possession, as Owen Petersen read a Grayling screen pass, picked it off, and took it 65 yards to paydirt. Petersen would later pick off another pass.
For a unit that faced the daunting challenge of stopping Grayling star David Millikin, the defense, as it has so often, measured up extremely well. Millikin did manage 150 yards of offense, but the rest of the Vikings did very little. Hayden McDonald anchored play up front, making eight tackles, including two for a loss.
"We missed some tackles on him early in the game, and we're yelling at our guys, 'Come on, tackle this guy', and then you go up and shake this guy's hand or give him an air fist bump, you realize how hard that is," Collins said of Millikin, with a chuckle. "We're yelling at our guys to tackle him, and that guy's a beast, an absolute beast...This guy's the real deal. I give him all the credit in the world."
The Wildcat offense hummed all day outside of the early turnovers, led again by Collins, who had another efficient game. He completed 12-of-16 passes for 254 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Tugg Nichols and Kooi each had three catches, combining for 164 yards receiving.
The Wildcats have used last year's semifinal loss as their motivation all season, and while they've now surpassed that round, they plan to take that attitude to Detroit.
"Some of us have that picture (from last year) on our phone, our lock screen," Everett said. "Our seniors have had it the whole year, to think about that over and over. As a junior, it's pretty special. To get those seniors back to Ford Field to get a shot to win it all, it's special."