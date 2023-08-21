Montague doesn’t want what happened in 2022 to repeat itself this fall. A 3-7 record, with six losses by 20 points or more, wasn’t what anyone wanted, but there’s reason to believe the Wildcats could bounce back starting this week against Spring Lake.
It starts with offensive skill talent, of which Montague boasts plenty. Back is leading rusher Adam Baird, who compiled over 900 offensive yards last season and looked sharp in a Wednesday scrimmage. He has quickness and agility and will be tough for opponents to get to. In the passing game, Isaiah Atchison is fully back from a knee injury that cost him nearly half of last season. Now a Central Michigan commit, Atchison’s 6-8 frame and ball skills make him a matchup nightmare for opponents.
“He’s another one who we’re looking to make a big jump,” Montague coach Justin Dennett said. “Last year he ended the season well, but he only played four games for us. Keeping him healthy and seeing what he can do, he’s going to be a huge weapon for us as well...Whether or not he’s getting the ball, he can change a lot of things, just from his size and speed and just being out there on the field.”
Those two will be the best friend of whoever ends up playing quarterback. Dennett said this week that the race still hasn’t been decided between junior Eli Petersen and sophomore Mason Darke. Petersen, who has six varsity pass attempts, has the slight edge in experience, but the Wildcats may not know for sure who takes the snaps until shortly before game time this week.
Junior Kellan Francis was an early participant in the QB derby as well, but he has moved to receiver. He joins with veteran receiver Paul Olson and up-and-coming junior Ryver Jarka as players who could benefit if defenses devote too much attention to Atchison.
Jarka is the Wildcats’ leading returning tackler; the top four players in that department were seniors last season. DaCarri Williams, Joe Winkleman and Brody Dietz are all seniors this year and should play big roles on the defensive side.
As for Spring Lake, lineman Cam Gates is its only returning all-conference player from a team Montague defeated a year ago. The Wildcats will have their chances to get off to a strong start, which could help boost the confidence of the young roster.
“We’re pretty young and we’re trying to kick those bad habits, which takes time,” Dennett said. “We’ll see where we’re at once the season starts, but I feel like we’re in better shape than we were at this time last year.”