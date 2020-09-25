MUSKEGON — The last two seasons, Montague's clash with West Michigan Conference foe Oakridge came down to a late two-point conversion. There would be no such drama Friday, as the Wildcats ground the Eagles down over the course of the game and rolled to a 42-6 win.
There was no secret what Montague was doing on offense: Run, run, and run some more. The 'Cats ran 50 times and only passed eight — and they gained over six yards per carry on the ground.
"I was happy with our inside the box play on both sides of the ball," Montague coach Pat Collins said. "You've got to establish the run and you have to stop the run. Those are obviously two major goals. I thought our guys won that battle on both sides, so I was pleased with that."
The Wildcats nearly had two 100-yard rushers for the second week in a row. Dylan Everett gained 136 yards on 19 attempts before leaving the game with a knee injury — Collins said his status is uncertain. Quarterback Drew Collins added 96 yards. Both top runners had a couple of touchdowns. (Collins also had an 85-yard TD sprint called back for holding.)
"We worked hard analyzing what drives had been successful the last two years and what can get us in the end zone," Collins said. "Establishing the line of scrimmage (is key). When you can win that battle and kind of control it on both sides, it does wonders for this time of year especially. It was a nice night to throw the ball around, but we're a team that's trying to establish our ground game and build upon that."
The 'Cats had a couple of clutch third-down conversions early in the game to put themselves in good position. On their first drive, Collins managed to escape pressure on a 3rd-and-16 and scramble for the first down. Two possessions later, Sam Smith made a nice move on a 3rd-and-12 pass from Collins to convert the first. Both plays sparked touchdown drives.
The defense might have been even more impressive than the offense. Outside of one busted coverage that the Eagles exploited for a long touchdown pass, the hosts' offense never got into any kind of rhythm as Montague forced them back on their heels time and time again.
"You start with the inside again," Collins said. "Our TNT group is really good and they're getting better, and they're large guys. They do a good job. And our linebacking corps behind them do a good job. Really, it was just about shutting them down on the inside and making them run to the edges...I just don't think that's a recipe for big drives."
The Wildcats zeroed in on Oakridge star Corey VanderPutte, who had had a tremendous game the week prior in a win over Mason County Central, with nearly 300 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns. The junior got very little traction Friday.
"We've been practicing all week to stop VanderPutte," Smith, who led the 'Cats defense with six tackles, said. "We had a red jersey on one of our fastest players on scout (team), and we literally just followed him wherever he went."
Everett and Rodney Brassfield each had interceptions as well for the Montague defense.
About the only negative from the night was Everett's injury. It's unknown how long the junior running back might be out. The 'Cats have shown an ability to tweak their offensive lineup with success, though; in fact, Everett did so just last year, taking over the every-down back duties when now-graduated Johnny Monette moved to slot receiver. Smith had a couple of nice runs in his stead and scored a touchdown late in the game.
"One thing I'm proud of, with the experience we have and the coaching staff, is that they figure it out," Collins said. "Our guys have a next-man-up mentality, and you saw some of those guys go in and do a really good job.
"We feel like that's a huge loss that you can't replace fully, but you can mold your team in a way to be a little different team without Dylan. We'll be praying for him and hoping he's OK, because he's a great kid, and I thought he was the player of the game."