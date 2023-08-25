MONTAGUE — Montague lost its season-opening game Thursday night to Spring Lake, 34-28.
The Wildcats grabbed a 21-20 third-quarter lead when Adam Baird ran for a 37-yard touchdown, but Spring Lake stormed back with two scores in the final four minutes of the fourth quarter, including an interception return for a touchdown as Montague tried to launch a final rally.
Montague did manage to punch in another touchdown when quarterback Mason Darke hit Isaiah Atchison for an 18-yard score, but the Lakers recovered and were able to run your clock.
Darke ran for two touchdowns and piled up 305 offensive yards, 192 through the air and 113 on the ground. Atchison, as expected, was Darke's favorite target and had four grabs for 116 yards, including an early 81-yard scoring connection.
“I’m really proud of Mason Darke, our quarterback, the way he started his sophomore season here,” Montague coach Justin Dennett said.
On defense, Ryver Jarka registered an impressive 13 solo tackles. Paul Olson and Baird each had nine solo stops and 12 tackles in all, and Austin Cook rang up 16 tackles, eight of them solo.