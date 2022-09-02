RAVENNA — Montague/Ravenna games have largely been slugfests over the past few years, and Thursday's battle between the teams was no different. Unfortunately for Montague, the Bulldogs' quarterback Hunter Hogan made some big plays and its own offense couldn't finish a key drive late in a 14-7 defeat.

Montague (1-1) fumbled the ball away inside the 10-yard line on its best scoring chance in the second half, with 10 minutes to play. The Wildcats got the ball back and drove into the Bulldogs' red zone in the final minutes, but a third-down sack doomed the drive.

"Our offense actually moved the ball fairly well at times," Montague coach Justin Dennett said. "We turned the ball over near the goal line and just didn't finish drives. We've just got to be able to sustain drives and clean up some mistakes."

Monatgue's defense made the game's first big play when Adam Baird recovered a Ravenna fumble at the Wildcats' two-yard line to extinguish a scoring threat. However, Montague went three-and-out on the ensuing possession, and Hogan's punt return quickly brought Ravenna into scoring range. He later scored on a fourth-and-goal quarterback sweep.

The Ravenna signal-caller was almost the entire offense for the Bulldogs, accounting for 191 of the team's 241 yards either on the ground or through the air. He also had an interception on the final play of the second half.

The end of that play changed the game, but not on the scoreboard. Hogan lateraled the ball to teammate Drew Mabrito on the return, but the play was blown dead at that point. Mabrito, though, kept going, and as he was being dragged down inside the Montague 10, Rodney Brassfield hit him hard from behind. Brassfield was assessed a personal foul and ejected from the game.

Another dustup in the second half, along the Ravenna sideline, resulted in another ejection, though it was unclear which Wildcat was assessed the penalty.

"It was kind of a sloppy game and we didn't respond well when things didn't go our way," Dennett said. "A couple things happened and we had a couple bad responses that ended up affecting us. We lost a couple of starters, big-time players for us. We just have to respond better in those situations. Luckily it's week two and we have a lot of time to learn and grow, but we've got a lot to fix."

The Montague defense stiffened after the sideline dustup and forced a fourth-down stop to keep the game tied, but Montague was unable to capitalize on the stop and had to punt three minutes later, setting up Ravenna's winning score. Hogan's 42-yard run set up Clay Schullo for a four-yard touchdown jaunt.

Dennett said Montague was hurt by having to put inexperienced players into different spots after the ejections.

"I think we play hard," Dennett said. "I don't doubt our effort. We have a lot of inexperienced guys we have to coach up quick and get them reps so we're ready to go. We're making a lot of little mental mistakes on both sides of the ball that cost us in big-time situations. Just clean up the mental mistakes and get our guys some more reps in practice and we'll be alright."

A few possessions after Ravenna's opening score, the Wildcats got their best drive of the game, which Chase Gowell capped with a third-and-12 jump ball to Owen Petersen that his teammate came down with for a touchdown. Baird and Izac Jarka made back-to-back big plays on the drive as well.

Gowell threw for 144 yards in the game, but the Wildcats' rushing attack was held to just over one yard per attempt. Montague only converted 1-of-10 third downs. Silas Jancek had 5.5 tackles, and Brassfield had five in the first half.