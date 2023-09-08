Montague's defense was stout at key moments and the offense got explosive plays from receiver Paul Olson, carrying the Wildcats to a 33-8 win over Orchard View Friday night.
Despite OV running almost all of the first quarter off the clock on a 19-play opening drive, Montague (2-1, 1-0 West Michigan Conference Lakes) was unfazed. The defense held the Cardinals off the scoreboard, and Olson immediately grabbed a short pass from Mason Darke and went 86 yards to the house to open the scoring.
It was the first of two long touchdowns by Olson, who caught another short pass and ran 76 yards to pay dirt in the fourth quarter.
"He was really impressive again tonight," Montague coach Justin Dennett said. "(He just) used his speed and athleticism to outrun everyone...He had another huge night."
The Wildcats ran only 31 plays to OV's 75, but made them count, scoring on every drive until taking a knee to end the game. Darke ran for 89 yards and two touchdowns in the win, and Adam Baird had 55 yards and a score.
Baird's biggest contributions, though, came on defense, where he was the game's leading tackler with eight solo tackles and 10 assists.
"I've been really impressed with Adam's role this year," Dennett said. "He hasn't gotten as many carries as we intended on offense, but he's stepping up and being a team player. He's stepped up on defense and he played a big role tonight."
The Wildcats have a daunting matchup against Whitehall on deck. The Vikings handed Montague a lopsided beating a year ago, which surely is on the minds of the boys in blue.
"We're ready and excited," Dennett said. "They're a really talented team and we're looking forward to the challenge."